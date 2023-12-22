Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is moving from vision to reality. Skift is exploring this journey in its newest podcast – The Skift Travel Spotlight: The Future of Tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has set an ambitious goal to welcome 150 million visitors by 2030, unleashing a flurry of growth and investment in the Kingdom. Part of the Kingdom’s broad economic transformation strategy aimed at diversifying its economy, hundreds of billions of dollars are being invested into “giga-projects” across deserts, mountains, and waterfronts, all of which are expected to be operational by 2030.

This strategic investment in tourism is incredibly ambitious and its scale is unprecedented among destinations.

To explore the vision, progression, innovations and opportunities shaping travel in the Kingdom, Skift partnered with the Saudi Arabian Tourism Authority on a new podcast – Skift Travel Spotlight: The Future of Tourism in Saudi Arabia. Featuring short, insightful conversations with leaders and experts responsible for developing the nation’s tourism infrastructure, the podcast provides insider views and insights on what’s next for Saudi Arabia’s dynamic tourism sector.

Listeners can expect conversations on:

Saudi Arabia’s massive tourism investments and approach to global partnerships

An insider view on progress and potential of giga-projects such as NEOM

Aviation’s role in building the Kingdom’s tourism infrastructure

How Saudi Arabia is marketing to source markets such as China

The first installment of episodes in the series is available to listen now using the link above or via all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Stay tuned for more great content in this series, launching in the coming months.

Learn more about visiting and investing in Saudi Arabia.

