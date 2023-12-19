Automating travel and expense reporting is a trend in business travel. This Uber for Business feature just launched so its adoption will depend on how well it actually works.

Some business travelers whose employers are Uber for Business clients will no longer have to email or take screenshots of their Uber rides or Uber Eats receipts when submitting their expense reports, Uber said Tuesday.

Uber for Business, which counts 200,000 corporate clients around the world, has begun automatically uploading and matching receipts with Uber rides and meals transactions in business travelers’ expense reports when employers enable the tool.

To make the feature functional, U.S. corporations would have to be clients of both Uber for Business and partner expense management companies Brex in the U.S. or Ramp in the 70 or so other countries where Uber operates.

Road warriors would still have to upload receipts manually if their companies are Uber for Business clients but have not partnered with Brex or Ramp.

In a Tuesday announcement, Uber stated that it integrated with expense management companies Brex and Ramp to provide the automatic receipt matching capabilities.

The new Uber for Business feature is potentially impactful because Uber rides and meals are among the most expensed items in business travel, according to numerous published reports.

The implications of the receipt matching feature go beyond just being a nice convenience for business travelers.

Corporate Travel Policies

Uber for Business corporate clients can set policies for Uber rides and meals that establish spending limits or permissible hours for these transactions, and tools with AI capabilities from Brex and Ramp can flag transactions that aren’t allowed under corporate travel policies.

Uber for Business said the receipt matching feature is seeing “strong adoption” among its corporate clients. Once clients enable the integration with Brex (for U.S. customers) and Ramp in 70 countries that Uber serves, then employees automatically get set up with the receipt matching feature.

Easier Reconciliation for Finance Teams

Finance teams will also likely benefit from the automated receipt matching because it could assist them in maintaining accurate records and streamlining their end-of-month close.

“Our work with Brex and Ramp enables us to streamline expenses for companies of all sizes, creating a better experience for both the employees on the move and the folks balancing the books,” said Susan Anderson, who heads Uber for Business.