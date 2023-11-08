Skift Take
In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2023, we hear from Manisha Jain, vice president, global airline partnerships, American Express Travel, about passenger trends and how they can help industry leaders successfully engage with the wants, needs, and expectations of their customers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0TeBpmK9sw&feature=youtu.be
In this video:Millennials and Gen Z passengers: A discussion about the shifting preferences of younger flyers, highlighting their focus on personalized experiences and unique luxury offerings. Investing in innovation: A conversation about how getting digitization and customer convenience right is