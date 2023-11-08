In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2023, we hear from Ricky Horwitz, chief sales officer, global travel, Allianz Partners, and Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products, about how building better customer experiences and products can lead to long-term value among customers.

https://youtu.be/d9LYUvOUGos

In this video:

Better products, experiences, and value: A discussion about how JetBlue focuses on delivering a superior customer experience through various amenities such as in-flight entertainment, comfortable seating, and exclusive products like Fly-Fi and Mint, aiming to build brand loyalty. Focusing on relevance and simplicity: A conversation about how Allianz Partners, through its data-driven approach, collaborates with JetBlue to provide relevant and easy-to-understand insurance products throughout the customer journey, emphasizing the importance of custo