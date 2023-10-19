There's nothing quite as exciting in the corporate world than an unwelcome takeover offer. On this episode of the Skift Travel Podcasts, Skift's hotel experts deal with the drama.

This week Choice Hotels publicly offered to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts following months of private discussions between the two companies. This was pretty exciting in itself, with the last major M&A deal in the hotel industry being the Starwood-Marriott merger in 2015. However, a few days later, more news broke that Wyndham rejected Choice’s offer and saw its stock being halted on the NYSE.

All of this drama had Skift’s team asking: Are we covering Twitter here or the relatively stable hotel industry?

In this episode Pranavi Agarwal, senior analyst at Skift Research, Skift senior hospitality editor, Sean O’Neill, and Alan Woinski, editor of the Daily Lodging Report, talk us through the details of the deal, what might be motivating each side’s actions, and what the story tells us about the current state of the hospitality landscape.

