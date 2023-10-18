Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, October 18. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts

Episode Notes

Choice Hotels has made a public bid to acquire Wyndham Hotels in what would be a hostile takeover. Valued at nearly $8 billion, the deal would combine the companies to create the largest franchisor of budget hotels in North America, writes Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neil.

Wyndham’s board of directors, however, publicly rejected the deal, citing regulatory and execution risks and they said the deal was not fair to its shareholders. Choice made its offer public after its talks with Wyndham broke down in September. The two had been in private negotiations over the past six months.

Next, Expedia recently laid off around 100 employees in its recent round of job cuts. This is the online travel tech giant’s second round of layoffs in recent months, reports Online Travel Editor Dennis Schaal. Expedia’s recent layoffs follow Google, Hopper, Vacasa, Sonder and other tech companies cutting their workforces.

One of the employees Expedia laid off was a director of program management for AI, machine learning and data.

Finally, United reported strong in domestic demand in the third quarter. Analysts had been worried that the U.S. market would soften but United – and other airlines – aren’t seeing it yet. Profits in the Atlantic and Pacific regions reached “record highs.”