If you follow the money in New York City's pressurized short-term rental industry, it's going underground or to venues with few protections for guests and hosts.

Editor’s Note: Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.

The Craiglist listing for a “charming 1-bedroom” in New York City’s East Village captured the moment, calling the short-term rental an “Airbnb alternative.”

Under the city’s host registration requirements that kicked into gear September 5, platforms such as Airbnb, Expedia/Vrbo and Booking.com were to remove listings that violated the rules or face stiff fines.

The East Village listing seems in violation because the host would need to be registered with the city and must be present for reservations of fewer than 30 days.

And yet: “This listing is my actual home that I rent when travelling and all are welcome to stay!” the host wrote on Craigslist. “I take pride in offering a clean comfortable place for my guests.”

An article in Wired this week characterized New York City’s Airbnb ban as “pure chaos.”

With fewer than 500 hosts now registered out of the 22,000 listings on Airbnb last summer, according to Wired, hosts are going underground.

“Short Term Rentals aren’t going away, they are now just happening underground in an unsafe and uncontrolled environment for both hosts and guests,” said Lisa Grossman, a spokesperson for RHOAR (Restore Homeowner Autonomy & Rights). “Craigslist, Facebook etc. So much for NYC touting that LL18 (Local Law 18) would make things ‘safer’ for visitors.”

Here are a few takeaways: