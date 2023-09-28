Airbnb is turning its attention from New York City toward other cities that are more welcoming.

Skift Global Forum returns to New York City on September 26-28, 2023. Discover this year’s event at the link below.

After a tumultuous month in New York City that led to thousands of Airbnb delistings, the short-term rental giant is focusing on Paris and other European cities.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky joined a session for the Skift Global Forum on Thursday morning via livestream from Italy.

Though he has attended the forum in person previously, he is on a European tour to push business there.

His focus comes after the loss of a legal battle in New York City that led to many delistings. The law that passed means that New York City is cracking down on illegal listings: Hosts have to register to rent rooms in otherwise occupied homes or apartments, and whole apartments and homes must be rented for at least 30 days.

“I’m saddened; I’m disappointed,” Chesky said, referring to the New York crackdown. “I think that we always were willing to come back to the table if another side is — but we are going to be working with cities all over the world, and thousands of other cities have chosen to go a different direction.”

Before Italy, Chesky was in Paris helping the city plan for what is expected to be a big surge of tourists for the 2024 Olympics.

“We’re estimating over half a million people will stay in Airbnb over a three week period. So we’re working really hard with them,” he said.

“Paris is the number one city in the world, and we’re expecting it to become even larger because of the Olympics.”

Chesky said the company has worked with other cities on regulations that have led to netting $5 billion in hotel taxes, among other changes. He believe New York City was not as cooperative as it could have been.

“System by system, I think there are really sensible solutions,” he said. “I think, unfortunately, New York is no longer leading the way — it’s probably a cautionary tale.”

Skift Global Forum 2023 Coverage