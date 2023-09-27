We are excited to announce that Skift has acquired tourism and destination management consulting firm, Twenty31. This acquisition will bolster our growing Skift Advisory business and is the first step to going deeper into those capabilities and expanding our network and expertise.

Last year we launched our Advisory business, headed by Lisa Weier Parilla, to help businesses focused on travel create go-to-market strategies to help grow in relevant and sustainable ways. More on that launch here.

This Twenty31 acquisition further establishes Skift as the world’s most influential travel intelligence company and is a testament to our continued growth. Like Skift, Twenty31 has a reputation for developing disruptive, insightful strategies for partners around the world. Their leading market research combined with Skift’s subject-matter expertise is a game-changer for the industry and will allow us to provide clients with deeper insights and overall service. Twenty31’s strengths in Canada, Middle East and Africa also bring a new set of capabilities and clients.

The Twenty31 team is led by co-founders Greg Klassen and Oliver Martin and along with managing partner Joe Naaman. They are a globally distributed team – based in the US, Canada, Europe and Africa. Twenty31’s valued clients will continue to enjoy the same great service they have come to expect, but with even greater insights and support from Skift.

To learn more, and schedule a free consulting call with the Skift Advisory and Twenty31, please visit Skift.com/Advisory, or fill out the form below.

Connect With Skift Advisory and Twenty31

Rafat Ali

Skift CEO and Founder