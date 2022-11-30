With over 10 years of industry experience, Skift Advisory is here to help. This is the intersection of Skift Research and the SkiftX Creative Studio - helping enterprises drive impactful business in the unique space of travel.

The travel industry has experienced extraordinary growth over the past decade. This year alone, expenditures for the global travel industry are expected to reach nearly $6 trillion. As those of us in the industry know, it’s also highly complex and rapidly changing. No digital intelligence company has stayed closer to these ongoing shifts in traveler behavior and market dynamics than Skift.

In that vein, we are pleased to announce the official launch of Skift Advisory. This new division offers exclusive knowledge and expertise to help partners successfully navigate the global travel industry.

Skift Advisory will help companies in tech, finance and other sectors create go-to-market strategies to help grow business in relevant and sustainable ways. Our team will apply critical thinking and expert industry knowledge, along with a hyper focus on traveler behavior and Skift’s future-focused lens, to guide business – from discovery work to analysis and recommendations.

Skift currently creates custom research, analysis and strategy for leading brands such as Oracle Hospitality, TripActions, AWS, Destination Canada and MGM Resorts International. The Advisory division is a natural evolution of our partner work and will fulfill a unique need in the marketplace.

The division will be led by Lisa Parilla, who has played a leading role in building Skift’s global travel and technology business for the past six years. Prior to joining Skift, Parilla held leadership positions with many large media companies including Hearst, Condé Nast and Forbes.

