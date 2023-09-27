Booking Holding's acquisition of eTraveli serves as a litmus test for how far regulatory bodies can go to curb market consolidation.

Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO confirmed Wednesday that Booking.com has extended its contract with eTraveli and would continue to build its fledgling flight business as it is set to appeal the European Commission’s objection to the $1.7 billion acquisition.

However, he said the scaled-down strategy would mean going slower and “consumers would end up paying.”

Fogel raised concerns about the blocking of the deal in a discussion with Skift Founding Editor Dennis Schaal at the Skift Global Forum in New York. “I absolutely believe they’re wrong on the facts, wrong on the law, and it’s the wrong policy,” he said.

In the commission’s view, the eTraveli deal would make Booking.com even stronger in hotel sales because an increasing number of flyers would be offered hotel deals when they buy airline tickets. The commission claims the company has more than 60% hotel, online hotel, OTA market share in Europe, with a survey of 15,000 hotels indicating that the hotels were fearful the deal would boost Booking’s ability to raise prices.

Fogel questioned how owning the company would change its ability to raise prices. “We’re currently doing business with eTraveli. We’ll be doing the same business after we own the shares of eTraveli. How does that impact anything? Again, the logic makes no sense at all.”

Considering the impact of a failed appeal and what it meant for future mergers and acquisitions, Fogel said he believed the eTraveli deal had broader implications, claiming “regulators are trying to make a statement and coming up with new laws and new regulations without actually having to have new laws.”

