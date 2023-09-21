Hong Kong Tourism Still Catching Up: Skift Travel Health Index

Hong Kong is back in business. Travel performance boomed in August 2023, but talk of full recovery is still premature, as 2019 wasn't a particularly good year with widespread protests impacting travel demand in the country.

The Skift Travel Health Index: August 2023 Highlights shows a 1 percentage point uptick for August 2023. The index now stands at 103, compared to a baseline of 100 in August 2019.

We’ve been tracking two laggards in our index: Aviation among the industries and Hong Kong among the countries. Both showed improving performance for the month. Read the latest August 2023 Highlights for more insights.

Hong Kong’s Struggle is Not Over Yet

At 99.7 points on the index, it may seem that Hong Kong has almost recovered completely. However, it is vital to note that August 2023’s performance is indexed to that of August 2019. This was one of the months when protests and unrest in the country were at their peak. As a result, while tourism is rebounding, it has not entirely recovered to its pre-pandemic average.

Except for airlines, all sectors in Hong Kong have surpassed 2019 levels of travel performance this month.

More analysis can be found in our Skift Travel Health Index: August 2023 Highlights report and on our Skift Travel Health Index data dashboard.