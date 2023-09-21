A Big Picture View of Travel’s Future at Skift Global Forum 2023

As we decipher the future of travel at our 10th annual Skift Global Forum next week, it’s clear that this is a pivotal time for the industry as the technologies, platforms, and trends that are defined today will have a lasting impact in the years ahead.

Next week will be our 10th annual Skift Global Forum, happening September 26-28, 2023 in New York City. After several years of recovery, it’s clear this year is finally a moment when the industry can finally look ahead to the long-term, while also adapting to a rapidly changing digital future that will be more autonomous and more connected than ever before in history.

As we explore our global theme: “Connection in the Age of AI” at the forum, it’s important to look at this more broadly around how digital automation will open up our future: including implications for the original promise of travel, the human-to-human connection, as well as the impact of human-to-machine, and machine-to-machine connections as our world changes at an ever increasing pace.

We will also look at the long-range themes that will play out over the next 10 years and pop-up throughout this year’s Global Forum, including:

The Travel Boom: How long will this last and how will sectors adapt as demand evens out?

Join us as we unpack these and many others themes across fintech, luxury, loyalty, labor, China, experiences, and more on stage during Skift Global Forum. Get your pass today, and connect with the 1000+ leaders, CEOs, and game-changers driving the industry’s future coming to SGF next week.

Here are just a few moments you won’t want to miss throughout the 3-days of Skift Global Forum this year:

Our Opening Night Event on September 26

Morocco National Tourism Office CEO Adel El Fakir (left) and Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta (right)

Taking place on the same stage at North Javits as our Forum discussions, our opening night event for Skift Global Forum 2023 will kick things off with Hilton President and CEO Christopher Nassetta in conversation with Skift Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

We are also thrilled to announce that Morocco National Tourism Office CEO Adel El Fakir is flying in to join us on stage for a discussion with Skift Founder & CEO Rafat Ali, sharing his perspectives on how Morocco will rebuild after the earthquake this month and why tourism is a vital part of the country’s future.

Several hundred attendees will then enjoy a reception, presented by our partner Turkish Airlines, capping off an unforgettable evening filled with engaging conversation and new connections.

The State of Travel and AI’s Influence on September 27

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel at Skift Global Forum 2022

As with all of our past decade of Global Forums, there will be a wealth of research and insights presented on stage, starting with a co-led report between Skift Research and McKinsey on implementing technology in travel. Later in the day, Skift Research Director Seth Borko will present his update on The State of Travel and the big themes he feels are shaping the industry.

AI’s future impact on travel will also come up throughout the day. Executive Editor and Founding Editor, Dennis Schaal, will sit down with leaders of online travel – Booking Holdings CEO and President, Glenn Fogel, and Expedia Group Chairman and CEO Peter Kern – who are both launching AI products and features. We’ll also dive into new innovations from Navan, Hostelworld, GetYourGuide, and views on the AI landscape from investor Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital.

Disrupting the Industry and Building Travel’s Future on September 28

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaking at Skift Global Forum 2021

Our final day of Skift Global Forum on September 28 happens to be filled with many of travel’s big disrupters, starting with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, in conversation via video from Europe with Skift Founder & CEO Rafat Ali. Hopper‘s CEO Frederic Lalonde will also give an update on how his pioneering online travel agency is still making big moves this year.

A trailblazer in hospitality and many other industries, Salamander Collection‘s Founder and CEO Sheila Johnson will take the stage for a fireside chat on her new book and how her properties retain a loyal customer base against the odds. Closing out the day, Accor‘s new head of Raffles & Orient Express, Omer Acar, will share his views on how luxury can prove its value, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will discuss how the company has become profitable since he took the helm as CEO 6 years ago, as well as his vision for the future.

