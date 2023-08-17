Hong Kong Gains as Skift Travel Health Index Dips – Latest Update

Global travel declined from June to July, similar to the downward trend we saw this time last year. Hong Kong was the only country with an uptick in Skift's Travel Health Index.

Skift Research’s Travel Health Index continued to track above 2019 levels in July, with a 2 point increase from July 2019, according to our latest monthly update.

The index did drop 3 points from June, but it’s a decline we attribute mostly to seasonality, given that we saw a similar trend this time last year. And travel performance has come a long way since July 2022 – up 17 points.

Regions Jun-22 Jul-22 Jun 22 – Jul 22 Jun-23 Jul-23 Jun 23 – Jul 23 Asia Pacific 73 74 +1 103 101 -2 Europe 94 87 -7 102 98 -4 Latin America 104 101 -3 111 107 -4 Middle East and Africa 94 88 -6 104 99 -5 North America 104 99 -5 109 107 -2 Global average 86 85 -1 105 102 -3

Read our latest report, Skift Travel Health Index: July 2023 Highlights for more insights into global travel performance.

Travel Volumes to Hong Kong are on the Rise

While travel performance softened across all countries over the last month, Hong Kong was the only country to witness month-over-month growth. The country recorded 3.6 million tourist arrivals in July 2023 and has been one of the top destinations for Chinese outbound travel this year.

As travel volumes to Hong Kong recover, Hong Kong’s tourism sector is expected to rebound steadily.

More analysis can be found in our July 2023 Highlights Report and on our Skift Travel Health Index data dashboard.