Travelers might be uncertain if Sonder is a short-term rental operator like Airbnb or a hotel operator. Now, the company is launching its first hotel collection, writes Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Schaal reports that Powered by Sonder includes 23 Sonder-operated properties in 13 markets. The company said those hotels are different from other hotels and multi-unit apartments in that they’re boutique hotel-oriented. In addition, Schaal notes the Powered by Sonder properties have their own design elements and features, such as onsite food and drinking facilities.

Patrick Mitchell, Sonder’s vice president of marketing and distribution, said the boutique hotel experience at those Powered by Sonder properties appeal to millennials and Gen Z travelers.

Next, the lifestyle hospitality brand Ennismore has launched a loyalty program that features no need to earn points as well as no tiers to climb. It’s an attempt to distinguish itself from complex loyalty programs run by rivals, writes Travel Experiences Reporter Selene Brophy.

Ennismore is calling the concept “Dis-loyalty,” and the company’s Chief Brand Officer Martina Luger said it’s meant to encourage exploration of new venues and experiences. Members can start using their benefits, which include half off all new hotel openings, as soon as they sign up for the program, which launches July 27 with a monthly subscription fee of $18 Ennismore has 15 openings planned for the next 12 months. Brophy also reports that members qualify for discounts across the 75 participating Ennismore hotels and 10 of its participating brands.

Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill said the lack of a tier-based model may signal a broader upheaval in hotel loyalty programs.

Finally, India is poised to become a bigger force in the global travel industry in years to come. How big in fact? The country’s outbound tourism market is expected to reach a little more than $44 billion by 2032, writes Middle East and Asia Reporter Amrita Ghosh.

Ghosh notes a recent report outlined the sector’s projected growth. The report also featured recommendations for growing outbound tourism from India, including issuing tax rebates and collaborating with destinations and airlines. International leisure flight bookings from India have jumped by 40% for trips between June and August compared to the same time in 2022, according to travel software company RateGain.