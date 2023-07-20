Skift editors discuss last week’s breakup news from Expedia and Hopper and explain what it means to both competitors and consumers in the online travel booking space.

On Wednesday of last week, Skift broke the bombshell news that Expedia Group—the world’s leading Online Travel Agent—had decided to end its longstanding partnership with Hopper, a rival OTA that Expedia had nonetheless been providing hotel and vacation rental inventory for many years. What’s more, Expedia used their announcement to voice concerns about several practices employed by Hopper that they perceived to be detrimental to consumers.

On this episode of the podcast Skift’s Lead Producer Jose Marmolejos speaks with Skift’s Founding Editor and Executive Editor Dennis Schaal (the journalist who broke that story), as well as Skift Research Analyst Pranavi Agarwal (who recently published the definitive deep dive report on Hopper’s business model and performance), about why this business relationship fell apart so suddenly and dramatically.

They listen back to some clips from Dennis’ interview with Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde at the Skift Global Forum this past September, get some unique insights from Pranavi’s unprecedented access to Hopper’s business while she authored her report, and dig into what this rupture could mean for Hopper, Expedia, and the entire online travel industry.

