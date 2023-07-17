The Skift Travel Health Index shows that all regions have recovered, but Europe's travel revival appears to be rather slow. With 17 out of 22 countries having fully recovered and Europe being a popular summer hotspot, the global travel industry has geared up for a bright summer season.

The Skift Travel Health Index indicates a bright tourism outlook this summer. The latest June 2023 Highlights Report shows global travel performance outpacing 2019 levels by 4 percentage points. The index now stands at 104, gaining 1 point over the previous month.

All Regions Have Recovered

Although some regions appear to have slowed down over the last month, all regions covered have achieved full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

Regions Jan-23 Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 MoM Growth (abs) Asia Pacific 85 96 100 103 103 102 -1 Europe 99 97 98 101 102 100 -2 Latin America 110 108 111 113 109 110 +1 Middle East and Africa 98 102 100 102 109 104 -5 North America 102 101 98 99 102 108 +6

Although Europe has rebounded, the region’s travel revival remains sluggish, largely because of Russia.

The travel recovery has been fueled by high prices across the European lodging industry. However, 24% of European travelers worry about the overall rise in trip costs, while 17% are concerned with the economic situation and personal finances.

More analysis can be found in our June 2023 Highlights Report and on our Skift Travel Health Index data dashboard.