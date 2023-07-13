Today's edition of Skift's daily podcast looks closer at Expedia’s breakup with Hopper, an FAA and airline emissions partnership, and what Indian travelers want (hint: cheaper travel).

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Thursday, July 13. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Google Podcasts

Episode Notes

Expedia Group terminated its relationship on Wednesday with online travel agency Hopper over practices that Expedia considers anti-consumer, reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

Expedia had supplied rival Hopper with hotel and short-term rental inventory for several years. An Expedia spokesperson said the company cut ties with Hopper because it believes Hopper’s content confuses customers, leading them to purchase services they neither need nor completely understand. Schaal notes Expedia also has a competitive motive for terminating the relationship. Hopper is considered the third largest online travel agency in North America behind Expedia and Booking.

Schaal writes it’s unclear how Expedia’s decision will impact Hopper. A Hopper spokesperson said Expedia’s move to end their relationship wouldn’t affect Hopper, adding that Expedia was one participant among many in Hopper’s marketplace. Schaal notes that Expedia might be supplying close to half of Hopper’s hotels.

Next, three airlines — American Airlines, Lufthansa and EasyJet — and the Federal Aviation Administration are joining Google on an advisory committee to develop a model for reporting the climate impact of flights, reports Executive Editor Schaal in his weekly Online Travel Briefing.

Schaal writes the committee could help provide travelers, travel agencies and corporations with more reliable data on flight emissions. Its goals include assessing the impact of non-carbon dioxide flight emissions and comparing emissions from flights to other transportation methods like trains. James Byers, who leads Google’s travel sustainability team, said the three airlines on the committee were selected for their mix — two network carriers and one low-cost carrier — and geographic balance.

Finally, a growing number of people in India are making travel plans. And a recent survey reveals many of them are looking to make their trips more affordable, reports Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Nine in 10 travelers said in a survey by flight search engine Skyscanner that the rising cost of living will influence their plans for 2023. Bhutia writes that might mean choosing cheaper destinations or non-peak travel periods. The Skyscanner report also found that many Indians are willing to increase their travel budget to see live cricket matches. The country hosts the Cricket World Cup later this year.