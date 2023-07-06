American Airlines and Southwest CEOs Added to Skift Aviation Forum Speaker Lineup

We’re thrilled to announce that American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and Southwest Airlines President and CEO Bob Jordan will be taking the stage at Skift Aviation Forum.

Skift Aviation Forum will return to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas metroplex on November 1, hosted by DFW International Airport. This event, taking place at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, will bring together CEOs and senior executives from across the airline industry to discuss where aviation is headed.

We’re elated that both American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and Southwest President and CEO Bob Jordan will join us on stage for fireside chats to share their respective insights, experiences, and strategies for the future. As two distinguished leaders with impressive track records, Isom and Jordan’s presence at the Forum will undoubtedly offer invaluable takeaways for attendees.

Skift Aviation Forum 2023 promises to be an event where the future of the airline industry will be explored, and attendees can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the strategies and visions of top executive speakers in the aviation industry.

Robert Isom’s Vision for American Airlines: As the CEO of American Airlines, Robert Isom brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to Skift Aviation Forum. Isom served as the company’s President starting in 2016 before assuming the position of CEO in 2022. He is known for his focus on operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and building strong partnerships to drive the airline’s success.Under Isom’s leadership, American Airlines has embraced modernization and innovation, implementing cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and customer service. Attendees can expect to hear about American Airlines’ strategic initiatives, such as fleet renewal, sustainability efforts, and digital transformation. Isom’s insights will shed light on the industry’s evolution and how American Airlines aims to stay ahead of the curve. Bob Jordan’s Rise to the Top: Bob Jordan, who assumed the role of CEO at Southwest Airlines in 2022 and president of the company earlier this year, has already left an indelible mark on the airline industry. With over 35 years of experience at Southwest, Jordan has held various positions, including Executive Vice President of Corporate Services and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology. He is widely recognized for his strategic thinking, ability to navigate challenges, and commitment to maintaining the airline’s renowned customer-centric culture. During Jordan’s tenure, Southwest Airlines has shown remarkable resilience, adapting to the ever-changing landscape of the aviation industry. His leadership has been instrumental in driving the airline’s growth, expanding its routes, and enhancing operational efficiency. With his deep understanding of the industry and customer needs, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into Southwest’s innovative strategies and its approach to maintaining a strong market position.

We’ll get the latest on the future of both companies when we sit down with these leaders on November 1st. As always, both interviews with these CEOs will be driven by Skift’s incisive editorial viewpoint and extensive research, as well as the depth and authority of Airline Weekly, the highly influential global business newsletter read by CEOs and senior executives across the airline industry.

