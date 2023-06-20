Global Travel Recovery Sustains its Momentum

The Skift Travel Health Index continued to point to a full global travel recovery in May 2023. With 14 out of 22 countries having fully recovered and some overtaking pre-pandemic performance, we anticipate the index to soon significantly surpass 2019 levels.

All regions except Europe are showing a full recovery, and at 98, it’s not too far off.

14 nations out of the 22 tracked have joined the “100 Club”. We expect all to soon achieve full recovery, except Russia and Hong Kong.

Remarkable Growth in the Middle East

As of the first quarter of 2023, the Middle East was the only region to surpass 2019 levels of inbound tourism. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks first on our index, overtaking 2019 travel performance by 18%. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) projects the UAE to meet its 2019 peak this year, contributing AED 180.6 billion to the UAE’s economy, getting almost close to the 2019 high of AED 183.4 billion.

The U.S. Thrives on Memorial Day Demand

Despite the fear of the looming recession, the Memorial Day holiday helped push travel performance in the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint data trends show that travel volumes in the U.S. mirror 2019 levels.

