Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to Speak at Skift Global Forum This September

Few leaders in travel have seen travel’s growth and been at the helm of innovation as Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. We are thrilled he will join us on stage for our closing session of the event this September.

We are excited to announce that Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has been added to our growing list of exceptional speakers for this year’s Skift Global Forum. We last spoke with Dara on stage during our 2021 Global Forum.

Ticket prices increase TONIGHT 6/12 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Get our lowest prices ever while you still can. Reserve a seat. If the Short-Term Rental Summit was any indication, this event is sure to sell out well in advance.

Dara Khosrowshahi to Close SGF on September 28

This year, we will sit down with Khosrowshahi for our closing discussion of the Forum, discussing his vision and strategies for Uber overall in a fireside chat with Skift. With the Uber Travel superapp launched last year, and numerous updates to the app throughout this year, there is certainly no shortage of topics to cover. Given our global theme for 2023, we will also hear Khosrowshahi’s views on how generative AI might power the travel experience of the future, allowing Uber to “be more human” in its interactions with users.

2023 THEME: Connection in the Age of AI

Throughout Skift Global Forum this September, we will discuss our global theme and examine the unfolding relationship between generative AI and the travel industry. We will explore how the original promise of travel, human-to-human connection, will be enhanced & tested in an age of AI. We will also look at the impact of human-to-machine, and machine-to-machine connections as these areas evolve at an accelerated pace not seen before in history.

10 Years of SGF, Our Biggest Event Yet

Be a part of the biggest Skift Global Forum yet, as we celebrate our tenth edition with more energy, knowledge, and opportunities than ever before. Expect an unparalleled experience with over 1,000 attendees and 25+ world-class speakers gathering for two days of dynamic sessions, engaging discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Whether you’re a travel veteran or a rising leader in the industry, Skift Global Forum 2023 will provide you with the insights and connections to thrive in an ever-evolving travel landscape.