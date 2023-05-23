Chase Travel's ascension, and that of other banks selling travel, is becoming an ever-more important power center in a fragmented travel industry. There will be hyper competition in this space.

Is it the right place and moment for Chase Travel, which says it generated $8 billion dollars in sales in 2022?

In an investor update Monday, JPMorganChase said its travel arm is pursuing the “premier leisure traveler,” and argued that Chase Travel’s addressable market is $140 billion in spending on Chase cards.

All of this comes at a time when airlines, hotels and car rental companies are targeting big-spending leisure travelers, or people taking combo business and leisure trips, because business travel is still considerably below pre-pandemic norms.

That means Chase will have plenty of competition, as well as partners among airlines, hotels and car rental companies. In Chase’s favor are loyalty schemes that often get high marks, and a huge captive user base among cardholders, many of whom have a hard-to-satisfy wanderlust. As shown in the accompanying graphic, Chase claims that 25 percent of leisure travel dollars in the U.S. go through people tapping or swiping Chase credit cards.

Among those rooting for Chase Travel’s success will be Expedia Group, which powers its hotels and some vacation rental inventory.

In an update, Chase said its strategy entails “reaching new customers through premium servicing and content.” Chase Travel is on track to generate $10 billion in sales in 2023, the company said, and forecasts $15 billion by 2025. Chase sees upgraded dining and shopping verticals, as well as travel, as complementary services.

Chase Travel’s growth in travel has come partially through acquisitions. It acquired luxury and corporate travel agency Frosch in 2022, after buying travel and loyalty company CX Loyalty Group a year earlier. There numbers are included in the sales numbers.