Today's special edition of Skift's daily podcast looks closer at our recent story about influencers and tourism marketing.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, May 9. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Google Podcasts

Episode Notes

For today’s special episode, Skift senior media producer Jose Marmolejos is joined by Skift Global tourism reporter Dawit Habtemariam to talk about his article that was published on Skift about tourism boards and influencers.

Now in other Skift News, Asia editor Peden Bhutia reports that Asia’s tourism industry has made an enormous recovery. Travel Marketplace Skyscanner found that eight of the world’s top ten trending destinations for travelers are located in Asia.



Next, the number of women occupying leadership positions in the hospitality industry is continuing to rise. However, contributor Carly Thornell writes Women fighting to land executive roles at major hotel companies still face enormous challenges.



Finally, Air France-KLM is looking to expand in South America, and the group believes acquiring Tap Air Portugal might be the way to go. Reports Edward Russell, editor of Airline Weekly, a skift publication. Although, Russell writes Air France KLM is just eyeing a deal with TAP for now. Air France KLM CEO Ben Smith notes Tap’s extensive service to Brazil is very attractive to his company.