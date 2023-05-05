Under Barr, IHG shook off years of brand cobwebs and expanded its portfolio. Like Barr, Maalouf comes into the CEO role with years of brand experience that can serve him well.

InterContinental Hotels Group accompanied its first-quarter earnings with the news that group CEO Keith Barr will be leaving his role. He will be replaced by IHG‘s Americas CEO Elie Maalouf. Barr will continue in the role until June 30, and then return to the United States. Maalouf has been in his position since 2015.

Barr cited personal reasons related to his family moving back home to the U.S., as he addressed his stepping down at the start of the company’s 2023 first quarter earnings call on Friday, May 5.

“On a personal level, it’s been a very difficult decision to make. But after nearly 20 years away from the U.S. working in different countries, now is the right time for me and my family to return to the U.S. given my daughters will be studying there,” he said.

Barr called his 30 year journey with the company an “incredible privilege”.

“IHG is a very special company, and to have spent the last 6 years as CEO has been an honour, as has working alongside our talented colleagues and in partnership with our hotel owners who all share our passion for hospitality.

Barr has served as CEO since July 2017 and served as Chief Commercial Officer for four years before being appointed CEO. He held key roles across IHG’s international groups in China, North America, and Australia. He initially joined IHG following the acquisition of Bristol Hotels and Resorts in 2000.

“I’m delighted that Ellie will be succeeding me. I will be here in an advisory capacity until the end of 2023, but from July, Ellie will take over as Group CEO and be based here in the UK,” Barr added.

“Many of you already know Eli, who has led the Americas region for the last 8 years. Under Elie’s leadership, he’s grown the Americas system by almost 700 hotels or 20 percent, launched new brands and formats, strengthened how we drive value for hotel owners and delivered record profit levels. Elie and I have worked incredibly closely together, including our key investments and on successfully delivering our strategic priorities. And I know IHG will be in great hands and ready to continue a strong track record of growth and value creation.”

Succession Planning

Bernstein Senior Analyst Richard Clarke noted that with Barr’s stepping down and Maalouf’s succession into the group CEO role, it put IHG’s entire Americas C-suite into the group C-suite, and asked what it meant for the company’s focus on improving the Americas performance and management. Michael Glover, took over as IHG’s group chief financial officer in December 2022, after previously serving as chief financial officer of the Americas and Group Head of Commercial Finance.

Barr responded by outlining the importance of succession planning for the company, and what he said was IHG’s fortunate position of having leaders who have been exposed to the key strategic initiatives across the company’s various markets.

“The Board takes succession planning as one of the key responsibilities. And I think that I was a great reflection of my move into Chief Executive having been built out by being in the Americas, being in Greater China then being in the center gave me the skills and the background experiences to help strengthen the brand portfolio, loyalty and technology and build a very, very strong enterprise platform with the executive team.

“I think Elie has been on the Board for 6 years running the Americas. He’s very — has been in the global rules previously. Michael, again, was my CFO in Greater China. He’s also been the Group Controller base in the UK. So what I think you have with the move of Michael and Elie are people who know the entirety of the business, who have been exposed to all of the key strategic initiatives.

“And having — moving Elie to lead the UK, he will be the group Chief Executive and then we’ll be making moves to make sure we backfill with key leadership positions into the Americas, too. So Americas is always going to be a focus given the scale and the size of that business, and we’re fortunate to have leadership who’s been in multiple either on the Board, worked in multiple regions overall too. So I think Elie is a great appointment, and I’m thrilled to have Michael sitting across from me right now.”

Barr’s nearly six-year tenure saw IHG expand its offerings significantly. “When I took over as CEO,” he told Skift’s Sean O’Neill in September, “One of the things that I talked to our team about was there are customers who want to stay with us and we don’t have a brand. And there are owners who want to work with us and we don’t have a brand. We acquired Regent and Six Senses, we’ve launched the Vignette Collection, we’ve launched Avid and Atwell and Voco, we’ve just filled in. It was like a puzzle: we had the pieces, but we hadn’t put them in. And now we have.”

Keith Barr speaking with Skift Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill at Skift Global Forum in September 2022 in New York City.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to include Keith Barr’s comments about stepping down, made during IHG’s first-quarter earnings call.