The Technology Improving Hotel Distribution: New Skift Research

The abundance of hotel booking channels calls for a tech-enabled distribution strategy. Central Reservation Systems help manage rates and availability across multiple booking channels and have the potential to become a $1.3 billion tech category.

Guests have an abundance of channels to choose from when making a hotel reservation. Companies finding the optimal mix in this vast channel landscape is the goal of any good hotel distribution strategy. As the number of booking options multiply, it only makes fighting off the competition more complex. Most large hotel chains use Central Reservation Systems (CRSs) to have a central source for all hotel reservations, and to tackle reservation-related challenges.

Our new Skift Research Report gives an overview of what this technology brings to the table, and how it ties the hotel ecosystem together. CRSs have the potential to generate $1.3 billion in annual revenues.

Top Vendors Dominate the Market

The total market share of CRSs is concentrated around the top 10 vendors. Global Distribution System (GDS) players such as Amadeus and Sabre offer the most popular CRSs.

