Although aviation executives have been bullish in recent weeks about the industry continuing to make significant progress in its recovery, Flyr's bankruptcy is a clear sign many airlines' financial challenges are far from over.

Norwegian airline Flyr announced on Tuesday it would file for bankruptcy after failing to raise the money it needed for its operations, becoming the latest aviation casualty since the start of the pandemic.

“There is no longer a realistic opportunity to achieve a solution for the short-term liquidity situation,” the company said in a statement.

“All departures and ticket sales have as a consequence been cancelled.”

Flyr, which launched in June 2021, acknowledged on Monday that weak financial markets and uncertainty about the demand for air travel had prevented the company from raising more cash. The company had announced last October it would drastically reduce its winter schedule.

Here is a list of other airline failures and bankruptcies since the start of the pandemic.