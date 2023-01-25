A Third of Americans Plans to Cut Back on Travel Spending This Year: New Skift Research U.S. Travel Tracker

An increasing number of Americans have started to feel the pinch of increasing travel prices. Thirty-four percent of Americans, 10 percentage points higher than last October, plan to decrease their spending on travel in the next 12 months.

Travel is picking up in the U.S. In December, 55 percent of Americans traveled, 10 percentage points higher than the same time last year. However, the number of respondents who travelled decreased by 2 percentage points in December compared to September indicative of typical seasonality in travel with the winter season commencing.

Nevertheless, the future of travel industry’s recovery remains precarious as a majority of Americans believe that the economic situation of the country and their personal financial situation will worsen in the next 12 months and that 34 percent of Americans plan to cut down on their travel spending because of high prices of travel products.

In our newly released U.S. Travel Tracker: December 2022 Highlights report, we highlight the current state of the U.S. travel demand with data and insights on trip details, consumer sentiment, travel spending changes, the impact of the pandemic, booking trends, and how the “work from anywhere” trend impacts travel.

Skift Research introduced the monthly U.S. Travel Tracker survey in January 2020 and switched to a bi-monthly survey starting 2021.

What You’ll Learn From This Report