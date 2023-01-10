It's no small feat for Loes Dingemans to grow a boutique hotel chain to six properties during a pandemic. But she may face high barriers to expanding the Pillows brand across Europe.

A five-year anniversary would be a big deal for any new boutique hotel brand. But for Pillows Hotels, a luxury boutique hotel chain with locations in the Netherlands and Belgium, hitting this five-year mark might mean even more, considering the brand launched just a few years before the pandemic.

“It’s been challenging to operate in an environment when demand was non-existent, but we’ve weathered the storm,” said Loes Dingemans, CEO of Pillows Hotels and managing director of International Hotel Management Group.

The boutique brand with a few hundred employees has just opened its sixth property in Europe, the 88-room Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park by the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

“It’s an impressive monumental building that was given new life following a very delicate and time-consuming restoration process,” Dingemans said. “It’s the only five-star hotel opening in the center of Amsterdam this year, so all eyes are on us,” said Dingemans.

Monumental Buildings, Subtle Style

To stand out, Pillows has created a formula. First, the more historical the building, the better.

“All the buildings were selected because they have a history and something to tell,” Dingemans said.

Maurits at the Park, for instance, is located inside a former university built in 1908.

Next for the brand comes the design.

“The hotels are furnished as elegant residences and characterized by an understated luxury,” Dingemans said. “This includes the elegant interior, which we call ‘subdued chic,’ in monumental buildings.”

The look gives the properties an overall relaxed, sleek vibe — perhaps fitting for a hotel chain called Pillows.

On top of that, each property has a distinctive look, atmosphere, and personality, said Dingemans. At Maurits at the Park, you’ll find works from Pablo Picasso and Gustav Klimt (genuine artworks, from the owner’s private collection), along with ones by contemporary Dutch artists.

Another location, Charme Hotel Château De Raay in Limburg, Netherlands, is inside a 13th-century restored castle with a pond and herb garden.

Each property in the portfolio has unique staff uniforms and playlists of ambient music.

A thoughtful attention to food is another brandwide theme. A case in point is the restaurant at VanOost at Maurits at the Park. It emphasizes flavors from all over the world, made from local products, with tasting menus and an open kitchen concept. So far, the brand’s restaurants have gotten nods from Michelin and Gault&Millau guides for their offerings.

Check-in also goes for a modern approach, despite the historical backdrops of the buildings.

“Our check-in process isn’t done at the front desk, but at The Living, our special lounge accessible only to hotel guests — the process is relaxed, accompanied by a welcome drink and a quick but informative chat with our guest relations team,” said Dingemans.

Check-in area for guests at Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park. Source: Pillows Hotels.

Executives at Pillows hope that thanks to their small size, they can move faster than their competitors to make a land grab in key, high-margin locations, and segments.

Amerborgh wholly owns Pillows via a holding company, and it’s run by the wealthy entrepreneur Alex Mulder — who leveraged a temp employment agency into a multi-sector investment portfolio, as Misset Horeca has reported. Mulder brought Dingemans over from an executive role at the temp agency Unique to help lead a new strategy for Amerborgh’s hospitality offerings, namely, a handful of Sandton Hotels. Around 2016, Amerborgh acquired Sandton, which launched in 2006.

Because it’s broadly speaking a family-owned business, Dingemans thinks they’ll be more agile and move more quickly to reach their goals.

Dingemans helped lead the opening of the first Pillows-branded hotel in Amsterdam in 2017. Her team decided to sell two Sandton properties as being unable to be cost-effectively upgraded to the new brand. The team converted the other Sandtons to the new brand while buying new properties.

It remains an open question whether the Pillows formula will work outside Belgium and the Netherlands. Can the business avoid getting over-extended in a choppy economy this year? Will the brand have more than a dozen hotels by its tenth anniversary?

Neither Amerborgh nor Dingemans has experience scaling up hospitality brands outside the Benelux. International growth will present a variety of regulatory, marketing, and capital quirks and challenges.

Yet credit is due for Pillows’ work navigating the boutique urban hotel brand through the stormy waters of the pandemic. European eyes will continue to stay on the brand as the luxury chain relies on its mix of “understated luxury” design in historical buildings to hit its next big milestones.