With three of its four acquisitions based in the U.S., RateGain is surely looking to acquire scale and dominance in the American market.

India-headquartered travel tech firm RateGain Travel Technologies announced on Tuesday that it would be acquiring Adara, a Silicon Valley-based firm in predictive consumer intelligence.

Through the acquisition RateGain is looking to build the most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform powered by artificial intelligence, the company said in a statement.

While the company has not disclosed the details of the acquisition that would be made through an asset purchase agreement, RateGain in its earlier earnings call had mentioned that it would be earmarking around $10 million for mergers and acquisitions.

Adara’s Acquisition to Help Strengthen RateGain’s Position

Adara has been a global leader in helping consumer brands find new customers using advanced precision-targeting technology powered by big data sourced from the world’s leading travel and hospitality companies.

The acquisition would also help RateGain to strengthen and consolidate its position across commercial teams in leading hotel chains, airlines and car rental companies which work with both Adara and RateGain as well as give access to a niche segment of over 50 destination marketing organizations in the U.S.

“Together Adara and RateGain will become the most comprehensive travel-intent platform that processes over 200 billion availability, rates and inventory updates, manages close to 30 billion data points and works with over 700 partners across more than 100 countries giving the industry a single source to understand intent, target them and convert them,” read a statement from RateGain.

Adapt to Changing Guest Expectations

With travelers increasingly shifting to digital channels for inspiration, research, booking and engagement, digital channels play a significant role in influencing travel decisions.

A platform such as this would help companies to adapt to the changing guest expectations, according to RateGain.

Calling customer acquisition an expensive proposition, the travel tech firm said traditional and digital advertising media have become hyper-competitive. As a result, it is critical for marketers and commercial teams to look at ways to capture intent accurately and target the right audience to increase return on investments.

Highlighting Adara’s access to permissioned travel-intent data from top travel and hospitality players as well as destination marketing organizations, Bhanu Chopra, chairman and founder of RateGain, said, “We will help the industry with reliable end-to-end intent and real-time pricing insights making it simpler for them to identify guests, acquire and retain them.”

With increasing costs and the need to have more unique experiences, travelers are looking to try different brands that can provide them more value through personalized experiences and offers, however brands today have limited visibility into their preferences.

Earlier Acquisitions of RateGain

Adara would be the fourth acquisition for RateGain and the first one after the company went public in 2021.

The company has last acquired Germany-based hotel marketing technology vendor myhotelshop in September 2021.

RateGain also acquired Dallas-based hotel distribution tech company Distribution Hospitality Intelligent Systems Co (DHISCO) in 2018 and BCV, a Chicago-based social media management and strategy company focused on the hotel sector in 2019.