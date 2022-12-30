Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano took the stage at Skift Global Forum in September 2022 to discuss what the hotel giant had accomplished in 2022 and where it was headed in the coming year

“I’m optimistic because we are a data driven company,” Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano told Skift’s Sean ONeill. “Not withstanding all the very real headwinds in terms of inflationary environment, rising interest rates, sociopolitical unrest. We’re just not seeing the impact yet in the data. We’ve had a great first two quarters of the year. When I look at the forward bookings through the end of the year, the resilience of travel is born out in that data.”

It’s not just bookings by guests that make Capuano optimistic, its property partners give it reason as well. “We announced during our first quarter earnings call we had signed more transactions globally than in any first quarter in our history,” he told the audience. “Then we replicated that in the second quarter. In many ways, those votes by the wallet of our partners are the most telling indication of our owner community’s optimism about the pace of recovery.”

