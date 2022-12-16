Hyatt has been very aggressive in its growth strategy this year, and the company shows no signs of slowing down — with CEO Mark Hoplamazian citing Europe as a major area for further expansion.

Sunday, Dec. 11

An extended-stay hotel brand will rise as part of a new development in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. The Seaboard Station mixed-use development will include a Hyatt House hotel. The 149-room hotel will be part of the second phase of the development led by Hoffman & Associates. The Hyatt House will include a rooftop bar and a restaurant, a courtyard pool with an adjacent bar and restaurant, a gym and flexible meeting spaces. The second phase of the Seaboard Station development is currently underway and will include the hotel, retail space and two apartment buildings totaling 279 residences.

Selina Hospitality PLC opened its newest location in Israel. Selina Fishman is the third hotel for the brand in Tel Aviv and the 13th in the country overall. Located just a 1-minute walk from Frishman Beach, the hotel features 178 bedspaces, a restaurant and bar, and a Cowork café.

Skift Note: Selina has expanded its portfolio significantly this year, including opening properties in the U.S., Greece, Australia in addition to Israel.

Monday, Dec. 12

Accor also announced a new strategic partnership with Overseas Chinese Town Hotel Group, expanding their relationship and adding a new journey to develop hospitality projects in China. Accor and OCT Hotel Group are exploring opportunities with many of Accor’s 40 brands, beginning with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Fairmont Shenzhen Interlaken is set to open by the end of 2024. The previous relationship with OCT Hotel Group has resulted in the Pullman Lijiang Hotel and Pullman Zhouzhuang Hotel. Fairmont Shenzhen Interlaken will be the first project under the new partnership, located in the nature resort of Overseas Chinese Town East in Yantian District.

The Le Meridien brand’s return to Australia is a few months away. Le Meridien Melbourne was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but is now locked in for a March opening date. The 235 room and suite hotel replaces the historic Palace Theatre, located at the Parliament end of Bourke Street. The hotel includes a ground floor café and bar, restaurant, various meeting spaces and a rooftop pool deck.

Hyatt announced its pipeline of 13 anticipated openings within its luxury portfolio over the next three years across Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The 13 hotels set to open include brands such as Park Hyatt, Andaz, Grand Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Miraval Resorts and spas, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, increasing Hyatt’s luxury brand footprint by over 30% in the EMEA region by 2026. The new Hyatt hotels include four Park Hyatt branded hotels including the return of the Park Hyatt to London; the introduction of the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Helsinki with the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Finland; the introduction of the Andaz brand to Lisbon; and the unveiling of the first Miraval luxury wellness resort outside of the U.S., located on Saudi Arabia’s Shura Island.

Skift Note: Hyatt executives expressed optimism earlier this year that luxury travel would continue to make progress in its recovery despite broader financial market turmoil.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Aimbridge Hospitality announced the expansion of its portfolio with the addition of three extended stay properties recently acquired by Three Wall Capital, LLC. The properties are: 94-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Olive Branch, Olive Branch, Mississippi; 82-room Candlewood Suites Appleton, Appleton, Wisconsin; and 120-room Candlewood Suites Norfolk Airport, Norfolk, Virginia.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has arranged a $110 million refinancing for two adjacent beachfront hotels totaling 481 keys in Pensacola Beach, Florida. JLL represented the borrower, Innisfree Hotels, in securing the five-year, fixed-rate loan with flexible repayment options through a regional bank. The first hotel is the 275-key Hilton Pensacola Beach featuring 15,000 square feet of meeting space, two outdoor pools, an indoor heated pool, a hot tub, beach access, fitness center, art gallery, and four food and beverage outlets. The second hotel is the Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach which offers 206 guest rooms and suites, a lazy river pool, fitness center, table tennis, indoor pool, outdoor pool and whirlpool, two food and beverage outlets and 6,500 square feet of meeting space.

Groundbreaking at the 100-room Margaritaville Hotel planned for the center of Flagler Beach is expected in April and the hotel should open to its first guests in the fall of 2024. Elite Hospitality is the owner. Margaritaville is looking at the Flagler Beach hotel as its flagship in its boutique category.

Skift Note: Margaritaville, long considered one of the pioneers of lifestyle hotels, has more than 30 properties in its portfolio.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Hilton announced a franchise agreement with Munich Hotel Partners to open Conrad Hamburg, set to become the first hotel in Germany to operate under Hilton’s luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand. Located in the center of Hamburg, the property will undergo an extensive refurbishment before opening under the Conrad brand in 2024. The 238-room hotel will feature 25 suites and 32 residential suites, nine meeting rooms, a lounge bar and restaurant, wellness facilities including a luxury spa, gym and private pool.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of its newest Hotel Indigo in New York City’s Financial District. The 180-room hotel offers an on-site bar and restaurant, a fitness center and a boardroom. The Hotel Indigo NYC Financial District is owned by Trinity NYC Hotel LLC and managed by Providence Hospitality.

SH Hotels & Resorts’ Treehouse Hotels is making its U.S. debut in an unexpected location: Sunnyvale, California, right in the middle of Silicon Valley. The hotel will open toward the end of 2023. The hotel will have 254 rooms, including 21 suites, and will repurpose existing buildings, as well as construct a new six-story building. Amenities include a fitness center, café, beer garden, outdoor games, a pool with cabanas, a hot tub, and a pizza oven.

Skift Note: IHG sees global portfolio growth as a key component of its strategy for its IHG One Rewards loyalty program.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Accor announced its list of highly anticipated properties that will open in 2023. The openings in Asia Pacific and the Middle East include the luxury Fairmont Ramia Serviced Residences, Riyadh, SO/ Uptown Dubai, TRIBE Bangkok Sukhumvit 39, Mondrian Singapore, and Mercure Hotel Cairns in early 2023. In mid-2023, openings in these regions will include Novotel New Delhi City Centre, ibis Styles Bangkok Twin Towers, Pullman Singapore Hill Street, Rixos Qetaifan Island, Doha and the Raffles at Galaxy Macau. The Sofitel Shanghai North Bund, MontAzure Lakeside Phuket – MGallery, Movenpick by Accor, Qingdao, Mercure Tokyo Haneda along with Grand Mercure Living Chengdu & Grand Mercure Chengdu are expected to open in late 2023.

Marriott International announced it expects to reach 50 hotels in Thailand by mid-2023, including adding an anticipated eight hotels next year. With these openings, Marriott expects to debut two new brands – Autograph Collection Hotels and Moxy Hotels. The first Autograph Collection property will be Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, expected in mid-2023. They will expand its extended stay portfolio with the opening of three properties under the Marriott Executive Apartments brand – Marriott Executive Apartments Bangkok, Sukhumvit 101; Marriott Executive Apartments Bangkok, Sukhumvit 50; and Marriott Executive Apartments Bangkok Townhall Sukhumvit. Two Courtyard by Marriott hotels located at Suvarnabhumi Airport and in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area are expected to open in 2023 and the first Moxy will be the Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong.

Skift Note: Marriott executives said earlier this that the Marriott Bonvoy — the hotel chain’s loyalty program — was driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region.