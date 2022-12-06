Announcements

Skift Global Forum East 2022 Is One Week Away

Nicole Meyer, Skift

Today at 2:18 PM EST

Skift Take

Register today to join us at the UAE’s best events complex: Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre.

Nicole Meyer

Series: Skift Global Forum East

Creating connections at the center of global travel. Join us in Dubai December 13-15, 2022.

Learn More

We are officially one week out for the first-ever in-person Skift Global Forum East, where travel leaders from across the region will be gathering at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre in Dubai on December 13-15.

We plan to welcome approximately 300+ attendees and speakers into the venue’s Joharah Ballroom, complete with access to a scenic water terrace. This stunning venue promises to deliver an experience like no other in Dubai.

Once registered, attendees gain access to our can’t-miss opening reception at the luxurious Summersalt Beach Club located in the beachfront area of the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel happening from 6-8pm on December 13.

Crafted for leaders in the travel industry, this event will dive deep into what’s shaping the industry post-pandemic— the intersection of technology and marketing, consumer-facing advances across user experience and design, how sustainability will play an ever-increasing role in the business of travel, how progressive modern economies prioritize travel as their future economic engine, and much more.

Still haven’t bought your ticket to Skift Global Forum East 2022? Don’t wait any longer, claim your spot now. Check out the full schedule for more details. See you soon!

Tickets

In Person – Individual

Register here

In Person – Groups

Bring the team and save

Online – Individual

Exclusive perk for Skift’s premium subscribers

Not a subscriber? Pick a plan here

Apply for in-person Startup or Educator/Non-Profit tickets

Subscriber Benefits

Online Tickets: Subscribers to Skift Pro, Skift Research, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly can register for free by signing in on the registration page. Code will apply automatically.

In-Person Tickets: Get up to 25%-off by applying your product’s discount code on our Subscriber Access page. You must be logged in for the code to apply. Are you an Airline Weekly subscriber? Check your email for a special one-time code.

The Travel Industry’s Leading Event Is Headed to Dubai
Join Us December 13-15, 2022
See the Event
The Travel Industry's Leading Event Is Headed to Dubai
Join Us December 13-15, 2022
See the Event

Nicole Meyer, Skift

Today at 2:18 PM EST

Tags: middle east, sgfe2022, skift forum, skift live, uae

Up Next

Loading next stories