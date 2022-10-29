It's Saturday. Chances are that one of you, or maybe many of you, reading this are on a combined business and leisure trip right now because, hey, you can do that much more easily these days. Blended travel looks like it's a real thing.

The work-from-anywhere movement that took hold during the pandemic shows no signs of receding, giving way to the rise of a growing sector of travel — so-called blended trips. What does that mean anyway? It means if you’re not thinking about, you’ve probably already booked a trip for work and then tagged a few days on to that for yourself or your family.

In fact, it was a topic that the Skift Research team included in its recent “State of Travel 2022” report as one of the biggest trends of the year, and going forward.

Here are three charts that bring the trend into focus.

Not to mention …

And finally …

Perhaps Vasu Raja, the chief commercial officer at American Airlines, said it best back in September at Skift Global Forum in New York City: “What the pandemic really unlocked, and the recovery from it, is the great merging,” Raja said. “People don’t need to keep need to keep a work life for five days, personal life for two days, and carve out two weeks a year for vacations.”