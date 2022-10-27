This is undoubtedly a vital and fascinating moment for travel’s future. Join Skift and several hundred travel leaders in Dubai December 13-15 as we explore the big trends and global forces that will reshape the industry in the years ahead.

Skift Global Forum East will bring some of travel and tourism’s top leaders and innovators to Dubai December 13-15 for globally-driven conversations and predictions from the stage. Hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, this event is not to be missed, as we bring our global forum event to this important and evolving region.

What’s clear from Skift’s conversations with leaders throughout the Middle East and other regions is that this is a fascinating and critical moment for travel’s future. We are on the cusp of dramatic change: whether from new growth and innovation within the industry itself, the competing effects of globalization and also de-globalization, or the fact that our relationship with travel has now taken on new meaning post-pandemic.

Speakers

We’ll hear from these leaders and more across hospitality, destinations, online travel agencies, tour operators, and more, as Skift editors and research analysts unpack what global trends and forcing factors that will drive the year ahead:

Paul Griffiths – CEO, Dubai Airports

Jean-Jacques Morin – Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, Accor

Rob Torres – SVP, Expedia Group Media Solutions

Issam Kazim – CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

Alastair Thomann – CEO, Generator

Rajesh Magow – Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip

Philippe Zuber – CEO, Kerzner International

Adel El Fakir – CEO, Moroccan National Tourism Office

Lola Akinmade Åkerström – Co-Founder, Local Purse

Jongyoon Kim – CEO, Yanolja

Chris Hemmeter – Managing Director, Thayer Ventures

Casper Urhammer – CEO/Tour Operator, FTI GROUP

Fares Alaboud – Director of Product, Gathern

Ellen Dubois Du Bellay – Chief Human Resources Officer, Jumeirah Group

Jeremy Jauncey – Founder & CEO, Beautiful Destinations

Richard Clarke – Managing Partner, AB Bernstein

Networking

Attendees will have ample opportunity across lunches, receptions, and networking breaks to connect and discuss with several hundred fellow travel leaders as we explore the new needs for digital consumers, how blended travel is reshaping stays and experiences, what the most innovative destinations globally are doing to attract travelers, and how travel can be more resilient to any future disruptions ahead.

