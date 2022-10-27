Our third annual Skift Aviation Forum is just not another event showcasing pipeline dreams, but a chance to understand the actions being taken day in and day out at the world's leading aviation companies and how global connectivity will shift in the years ahead.

Skift Aviation Forum comes to Dallas-Fort Worth in November 2022. Learn more about the event at the link below.

The aviation sector has had a tough run these past few years — from a global pandemic, to worker shortages, and a war impacting fuel prices. That’s precisely why decision-makers need real-world insights to better their work and improve strategy — not for 10 years from now, but today.

Enter Skift Aviation Forum, landing in Dallas-Fort Worth at the historic Statler Hotel on November 16. This is not another wishy-washy big ideas conference. It’s a boardroom meeting of sorts, giving you the insider secrets straight from the cockpit.

Here are just a few of the top leaders joining us onstage for exclusive conversations with Skift editors:

Sessions You Won’t Want to Miss

First up, Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines — topping the global list for largest airline in both fleet size and number of employees. He’ll share his perspectives on “Reimagining Global Connectivity,” our 2022 theme for the Forum, touching on the hard lessons learned from the past few years, marketing strategy to build back capacity, and how American retooled themselves during the pandemic slowdown.

— topping the global list for largest airline in both fleet size and number of employees. He’ll share his perspectives on “Reimagining Global Connectivity,” our 2022 theme for the Forum, touching on the hard lessons learned from the past few years, marketing strategy to build back capacity, and how American retooled themselves during the pandemic slowdown. Next, no one in the industry has more experience with aviation customers than Allison Ausband, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer at Delta Air Lines , who has risen through the ranks over 20+ years with the company — initially starting out her career as a flight attendant. Now the head of consumer experience, Ausband controls all aspects throughout the customer journey and will provide actionable insights and hard-learned lessons in the delicate balance of putting people first.

, who has risen through the ranks over 20+ years with the company — initially starting out her career as a flight attendant. Now the head of consumer experience, Ausband controls all aspects throughout the customer journey and will provide actionable insights and hard-learned lessons in the delicate balance of putting people first. Of course, we will cover the economics behind-the-scenes. With 40+ years of industry experience, Steven Udvar-Házy, executive chairman at Air Lease Corporation, is hands-down the best person to speak on the subject of aviation and economics. Aside from fuel prices, the availability of functioning aircraft and the parts to run them is the biggest economic factor impacting the sector. This is where airline leasing comes in and becomes one of the most consequential conversations in aviation.

Sign Up Today

For more on what you get with your ticket, including information on venue and networking opportunities, click here. These three speakers are just the tip of the iceberg in our speaker lineup on November 16. Take a look at ticketing options below, and we’ll see you in just a few weeks!