Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, October 4. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Destinations in the Middle East believe they’ve found a powerful tool for helping promote tourism through brand building. They’re increasingly turning to celebrities to market themselves to prospective visitors, reports Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

As Bhuta writes celebrity endorsements are significant factors in travelers’ decision-making process, brands such as Visit Dubai are including Hollywood stars in their marketing campaigns. Visit Dubai commissioned a promotional film titled A Romance to Remember featuring Zac Efron and Jessica Alba. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has partnered with actor and professional wrestler John Cena in a tourism campaign while Nicole Kidman has appeared in ads for Etihad Airways. An executive at a marketing agency said celebrity endorsements can help bring attention to a destination travelers may be unaware of.

In addition, Bhutia notes Middle East destinations are using celebrities to tap into niche markets, citing Qatar as an example. The host of this year’s World Cup is featuring English soccer icon David Beckham in its efforts to attract visitors from the United Kingdom and soccer fans.

We shift now to major airline news from South Africa. South African regional carrier Airlink has reached an agreement to buy a stake in FlyNamibia, Namibia’s only domestic airline, reports Edward Russell, editor of Airline Weekly, a Skift brand.

Airlink is buying 40 percent of FlyNamibia in a deal that seeks to expand air service to and within Namibia. Although Russell writes FlyNamibia is a niche player in Africa, the collaboration could help Africa fulfill its long unrealized aviation potential.

Russell adds that the expansion comes as questions mount over the future of South Africa’s flag carrier, South African Airways. The carrier recently said it wasn’t at risk of losing key international routes despite dozens being dormant since the start of the pandemic. South African Airways has only flown nine routes since resuming flights in September 2021. The carrier suspended operations early in the pandemic.

Finally, hospitality brand Selina’s long-delayed stock market debut will take place on October 21, reports Corporate Travel Editor Matthew Parsons.

Selina, which announced a merger last December with blank check company BOA Acquisition Corporation, aims to go public at a $1.2 billion valuation. Selina, which had originally planned to go public in the first half of this year, plans to use the money it raises to fund its operations. The brand also offers co-working and recreational opportunities including surf lessons. Its global portfolio includes 163 properties across 25 countries.