It’s known for sand, sun, and sea, but the Caribbean’s real superpower is its warm spirit and talented people. In almost every Caribbean country, tourism is the largest contributor to GDP by far, and the sector amplifies all other industries.

Founded in 1981 by Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Sandals grew from one employee at a 99-room property to what is now a nearly 18,000-person operation and the largest private employer in the Caribbean. As the brand looks forward with the belief that the Caribbean is the most beautiful part of the world, its leaders see a bright future for tourism — but in order to meet this demand, the next generation of hospitality talent needs robust training and support.

