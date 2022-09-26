In this brand talk from Skift Global Forum 2022, we hear from Joseph Rajadurai, vice president and general manager of travel and hospitality at Cognizant, and Jin Ivacic, vice president of global talent acquisition at Hyatt, on how the travel industry can address changing expectations from both employees and customers in today’s dynamic environment.

In this video:

Rethinking the talent war: Strategies for navigating today’s shifting labor market, including shortening the application process, offering greater flexibility with scheduling, and demonstrating a deeper commitment to each employee’s well-being.

Instilling a sense of shared purpose: The paycheck isn't everything — employees want to feel inspired by the company's vision for the big picture. What is your company doing to care for the planet and welcome a more diverse and inclusive workforce that better represents the guests you want to attract?

Embracing self-service solutions: By handing over control to guests to use technology to shape their experience — selecting their rooms, checking in, and unlocking the door, for example — travel brands can increase customer satisfaction while freeing time for employees to focus on more important touchpoints and tasks.

Predicting the short-term future: More disruption and more digitization are on the radar — technologies that automate everything from guest selection to on-property energy management will rule the world.

You can’t keep guests happy without caring about the individuals responsible for shaping their experiences. As the travel industry continues to deal with the challenges of unfilled positions, companies from all sectors will need to focus on the human element of human resources to create a stronger connection with their employees while exploring new technologies designed to satisfy heightened customer expectations.

