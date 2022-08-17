15 Hotel Designers to Watch Now

Notable projects:

Key People:

Luca Franco, co-founder and CEO; Nadia Ghillino, head of interior architecture and interior design

When Naviva resort opens adjacent to Four Seasons Punta Mita in late 2022, it will bear some extraordinary differences with the main property – notably, the fact that there are no traditional “walls.” Instead, the 15 luxury tents blur the line between indoor and outdoor, creating a constant immersion in nature. The concept will surprise no one familiar with Luxury Frontiers. The South African firm’s imprint spans some of the most opulent tented camps around the globe. Nadia Ghillino, head of interior architecture and design, said the thread tying together each project – “whether that’s showering under the canopy of a tree at Nayara Tented Camp in Costa Rica or sleeping under a blanket of stars at Puku Ridge in Zambia” – is contextuality. “For a design to be good design, it needs to be well-grounded in its place. And place extends beyond location to include attributes of culture, operational goals, environment, vernacular influences, the tangible and intangible,” Ghillino said. “If we can get that right, the magic is there for the guest.”