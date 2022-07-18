Skift Forums: Behind the Numbers

Join us September 19-21 in New York City for the largest creative business event in the global travel industry.

Since the inception of Skift 10 years ago, our mission has remained strong: Helping you — the travel professional — learn, grow and be inspired, by providing the best content, products and event experiences known to the professional world.

Skift Global Forum is the pinnacle of this — the culmination of all we do here at Skift, brought to life onstage with insightful discussion, exclusive research, and world-class speakers from every facet of the travel industry.

From the very first SGF in 2014, we knew we had something special. And this year, the 10th anniversary edition, will be no different. In fact, it’ll be better. See, we’ve spent the last seven Global Forums (and countless other Skift-hosted events) “leveling up,” reinventing our programming to better serve the ever-growing travel community.

As we prepare to lift the curtain on our 2022 Skift Global Forum, we wanted to reminisce on some of the figures and highlights from over the years. Take a look…

18 Skift Forums

Our Skift Forums are the leading creative business events in the global travel industry. We’ve hosted 18 forums around the world, in world-class cities like London, Berlin, Singapore, San Francisco and, of course, our hometown New York City.

20,000+ Attendees

Since we started our events program in 2014, we’ve welcomed over 20,000 attendees from all over the world — coming together for sessions and roundtables, brand workshops, priceless networking, and the happiest of hours (no conference is complete without a Prosecco or two!).

700+ Speakers

Our speakers are the leading innovators from every corner of this global industry, and beyond. From top CEOs of the largest travel brands to new entrepreneurs driving innovation, the voices onstage are a reflection of the best the industry has to offer. Over the years, we’ve welcomed 700+ speakers to the Skift stage including Ed Bastian (Delta Air Lines), Brian Chesky (Airbnb), Ariane Gorin (Expedia Group), Jennifer Hsieh (Marriott International), Richard Holden (Google) and many more.

116 Countries

Our attendees come from all over the world — truly embodying the travel industry itself — with 116 nations represented at our events. And with the introduction of hybrid programming in 2021, we’ve been able to host our most geographically diverse events ever, with no oceans to cross, time zones to get used to, or delayed flight limitations necessary.

10 Industries

Our global ​​attendees represent every diverse sector of the world’s largest industry — from hoteliers, travel agencies, airlines, destination management companies, technology vendors, and startups of all kinds, we’ve got the entire customer journey covered. With these diverse perspectives comes unmatched collaboration and insights on the future of travel — both onstage, and off.

Job Levels

We are proud to maintain a 50% VP-level and above audience. You can expect a high-caliber experience from start to finish at Skift conferences, knowing you’re in the right room, surrounded by the right people.

2000 Companies

We understand that networking is a crucial part of events — making priceless connections remains one of top reasons why folks love attending events in-person. Networking breaks are built into every Skift program to ensure maximum opportunities to chat with other likeminded individuals (speaker and attendees alike), along with provided “brain food” snacks and caffeine to keep the momentum going all day long. With over 2000 of the world’s leading brands in attendance at Skift events, you can rest assured knowing there will be no shortage in the number of decision-makers you brush shoulders with.

To see this company grow and flourish has been a rewarding experience, and none of it would be possible without you: Our readers.

Whether you’ve been with us from the very beginning or are just recently getting to know us, we’re so very thankful for your readership.

If you want to join in on all of the exciting action of Skift conferences, be sure to register for our next and biggest conference of the year: Skift Global Forum, live September 19-21 from the iconic Glasshouse in New York City.

For the rest of July, in honor of our 10 Year Anniversary, use code SKIFT10YRS to save $100 off your ticket.* Don’t wait to claim your spot and register now.

*Offer cannot be applied retroactively, nor combined with any other discounts. Limit of one use per person. Expires July 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.