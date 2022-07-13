Game Changers Joining Us at Skift Global Forum in September

Beyond the industry's top CEOs, Skift Global Forum is about showcasing the ideas and people that are reshaping travel. Here are just a few you won't want to miss.

Skift Global Forum has never been just about exchanging business cards. It has been about elevating the discussion and walking away with a stronger understanding of the ideas and players who can affect real change in the travel industry.

In addition to the many top CEOs and executives joining us September 19-21 in New York, here are four game-changing leaders who will join us on stage to share how they are helping to drive the future of this industry:

Shown here is the facade of the Desa Potato Head in Bali. The installation is made of multicolored 18th-century teak shutters sourced from around the archipelago. Photo: Desa Potato Head

Ronald Akili — CEO, Potato Head Family

Entrepreneur Ronald Akili knows the value of going against the grain, in fact he thrives on challenging the status quo in every industry he touches. What started as a one-off restaurant project in Jakarta has expanded to a portfolio of imaginative, boutique hospitality properties that both inspire guests creatively and also work to make tourism a force for good through workshops, installations, and low-waste operations. We’re excited to have Akili travel from Bali to join us on stage at Skift Global Forum, where he will share his vision and mission for building a responsible lifestyle hospitality brand that provides “good times, but also good in the world.”

Neha Parikh — CEO, Waze

Joining Waze in June 2021 as its first female CEO, Neha Parikh is guiding Waze through a new era of transportation, as consumers and cities are reevaluating commuting, mobility, safety, and prioritizing the needs of communities. Neha brings a wealth of knowledge to this role – having served a variety of roles at Expedia’s Hotels.com and Hotwire – and at Skift Global Forum, we will hear perspectives on the shifts ahead for transportation in the years to come, how Waze is partnering with cities globally, and also how she is growing a business globally across cultures without taking a one-size-fits-all approach.

Kenya tourism faces the dilemma of adhering to climate change guidelines versus the cost of electric vehicles for use in wildlife parks.

Dr. Mordecai Ogada — Author & Carnivore Ecologist

Dr. Mordecai Ogada has dedicated more than 20 years to his fight to make Kenya – and the world –rethink the term “conservation,” particularly when it comes to safari tourism. Dr. Ogada has written over 50 papers, and co-authored one book, The Big Conservation Lie, in his efforts to restructure the systemic deficiencies in how we think about the science around sustainability and also respecting the human rights of local communities that have co-existed with wildlife for millennia. At Skift Global Forum, we will bring these perspectives to global tourism and explore a new roadmap for how the travel industry can rethink its approach to sustainability, conservation, and relationships with local communities.

Frederic Lalonde — Founder & CEO, Hopper

Frederic Lalonde, founder and CEO of travel booking app Hopper, took the near collapse of the travel industry during the pandemic and turned it into a force for change and growth at his company. With the forced digitization of consumers that has happened in the last few years, what comes next for Hopper as it adapts quickly to keep up with the behaviors of younger demographics and the adoption of new financial tech happening across the industry.

