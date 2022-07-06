Skift Take

The list of pandemic airline bankruptcies keeps growing even as travel bounces back faster than anticipated. But hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars in government aid didn't save SAS, which became the latest victim Tuesday.

One of Europe’s largest airlines, SAS, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, becoming the latest financial casualty in global aviation.

During the first few months following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the industry experienced a rash of bankruptcies. In some cases, these bankruptcies resulted in restructurings and, in others, they led to complete shutdowns.

The list would have been a lot longer were it not for huge amounts of government aid. How huge? Trade group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) last fall estimated the figure at $243 billion, consisting of everything from wage subsidies to credit support to tax breaks. Some governments were more generous than others and in places where the generosity was lacking, like Latin America, airline bankruptcies were rife. 

The pace of bankruptcies have slowed this year. But they haven’t stopped, just look at Comair in South Africa. The SAS filing comes in the middle of the carrier’s peak summer season, which is unusual. But with pilots on strike, there was not much of an alternative. 

AIRLINEWHAT HAPPENEDDATE
Flybe (UK)Files for BankruptcyMar-20
Trans States (U.S.)Ceased OperationsApr-20
Compass (U.S.)Ceased OperationsApr-20
CityJet (Ireland)Files for BankruptcyApr-20
Virgin AustrailaFiles for BankruptcyApr-20
Air MauritiusFiles for BankruptcyApr-20
Avianca (Colombia)Files for BankruptcyMay-20
Thai AirwaysFiles for BankruptcySep-20
TAME (Ecuador)LIquidationMay-20
LATAM (Chile)Files for BankruptcyMay-20
SunExpress DeustchlandAnnounces Ceasing OperationsJun-20
One Airlines (Chile)Ceased OperationsJun-20
NokScoot (Thaiand)Ceases OperationsJun-20
LIAT (Antigua)Ceases Most OperationsJun-20
Jet Time (Denmark)Files for BankruptcyJul-20
Virgin Atlantic (UK)Files for BankruptcyAug-20
AirAsia JapanCeases OperationsOct-20
Cathay Dragon (Hong Kong)Ceases OperationsOct-20
Ravn Air (U.S.)Files for BankruptcyOct-20
Norwegian AirFiles for BankruptcyNov-20
Czech AirlinesFiles for BankruptcyMar-21
InterJet (Mexico)Files for BankruptcyApr-21
Philippine AirlinesFiles for BankruptcySep-21
Blue Panorama (Italy)Ceased OperationsOct-22
Comair/Kulula (South Africa)Ceased OperationsJun-22
SASFiles for BankruptcyJul-22

Jay Shabat, Skift

Today at 2:00 AM EDT

Tags: bankruptcy, sas

Photo credit: SAS wants to use its bankruptcy to speed the renewal of its fleet. Michael Kidmose / Copenhagen Airports