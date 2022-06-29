As travel restrictions ease and the world opens up, Abu Dhabi is promising to deliver visitors their best summer yet with its new ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign, which positions the UAE capital as a top-of-mind destination that can be explored, with unique and memorable experiences.

As we enter summer 2022, visitors’ desire for adventure and exploration has never been higher. Abu Dhabi is confidently entering the fray with a bold summer travel campaign that plays off the capital’s new brand positioning to highlight the immersive offerings in the destination at any time of the year.

This year, Abu Dhabi is running a dedicated summer campaign, both locally and internationally. ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ showcases an assured destination that is open to the world and reflects the city’s mission to redefine a summer vacation, enabling visitors to discover the city based on their personal preferences and explore it at their leisure.

Expecting the Unexpected

Abu Dhabi is capturing visitors’ hearts and minds through its new “Summer Like You Mean It” campaign, redefining a summer vacation with the variety of experiences available, making it a compelling choice for those seeking unique and varied experiences.

“This summer, we want visitors to experience the known and unknown of Abu Dhabi, uncovering the hidden gems of our destination at their own pace. Whether it’s unwinding with sunrise yoga at the serene Louvre Abu Dhabi, taking in an enriching cultural experience at Qasr Al-Watan, or the thrills of our world-class indoor theme parks that ensure the whole family is kept entertained, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said HE Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, director general for tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

“Our new campaign redefines what a summer vacation is, putting visitors’ passion points front and center, whilst demonstrating the breadth of diverse and enriching experiences there are to enjoy during the summer months. With compelling offers available at key attractions and top hotels throughout the season, now is the perfect time to visit, so every traveler can experience what summer in Abu Dhabi truly is all about,” he continued.

The campaign aims to create an element of surprise, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s diverse experiences and empowering visitors to explore the city at their own pace. Visitors can meet their favorite superhero at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, race like an F1 driver, float in water as cool as their drinks, have a magical stargazing experience in the desert night air, or reach unbelievable speeds with a family member on the world’s fastest roller coaster.

By illustrating how visitors can take in some of the world’s most outstanding artworks at Louvre Abu Dhabi, swim with sharks at the National Aquarium, unwind at a night-time desert retreat, or kayak through the tranquil mangroves, the new campaign seeks to bring unique summer travel experiences for families, friends, and couples to life.

A Summer With Something for Everyone

This summer, Visit Abu Dhabi also launched the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass for visitors to experience a wide selection of offerings and cultural experiences. It includes promotions for attractions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Presidential Palace Qasr Al Watan, and Qasr Al Hosn, the city’s oldest standing structure. The Pass also unlocks access to all theme parks on Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi — the biggest indoor theme park in the world — and allows access to the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus service, which is available to anyone who books a hotel stay or buys a ticket to any of the emirate’s many attractions.

A compelling pipeline of hotel offers and promotions due to be unveiled in the coming months will align with and complement the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass launch, making summer an ideal time for visitors to experience Abu Dhabi.

Using Innovative and Interactive Targeting to Reach Visitors

To reach these audiences, the campaign will target visitors using tailored content determined by their wants and needs. Visitors to the website will be directed to four landing pages, categorized as “Never Bored,” “Uncovering Abu Dhabi,” “Attainable Aspiration,” and “Family Fun,” depending on their interests.

With users engaging with content that is more personalized, the campaign will identify a user’s distance from Abu Dhabi and the places users visit once in the city, which will enable Visit Abu Dhabi to understand their preferences on a granular level. Finally, a mix of programmatic out-of-home, social media assets, influencer collaborations, and media trips and editorial features will create a seamless omnichannel campaign that blends a creative story with intelligent targeting.

This content was created collaboratively by Abu Dhabi and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.