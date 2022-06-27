This year is an excellent one in which to reevaluate and reassess how we manage the impact of travel on communities and the world at large. Don't miss out on these compelling conversations.

Our Skift Sustainable Tourism Summit is almost here Make sure you register today to claim your spot for the online event happening this Wednesday, June 29 at 10 am ET.

It’s your last chance to sign up to hear Skift Editors ask the unexpected and tough questions of the disruptors, innovators, and leaders of travel including Accor, Radisson Hotel Group, Expedia, EasyJet and Visit Scotland as they discuss how we can start to build a more resilient and regenerative sustainable tourism economy.

Our experts will weigh in on topics including …

What are travel companies doing to take action on climate change and create a more planet-friendly future?

How can community-led experiences become more mainstream and how are suppliers educating travelers about these opportunities?

What are hospitality brands doing to scale their sustainability initiatives and how will that impact destinations?

How can tourism push for new success metrics in building back better?

And that’s just to name a few. Want to know the best part? After the event you’ll get access to on-demand recordings of each session, so you can reference all of the sessions whenever your schedule allows.

If you’re ready to engage in thought-provoking conversations, network with other like-minded individuals and gain the insights you need to stay informed in the board room, we encourage you to register while you still can.

Pro tip: Skift subscribers can attend the event for free. To learn more and how to access your code, click here.