While the U.S. Travel Association didn't exactly stay in house for its critical hire, the organization believes Geoff Freeman's extensive travel experience — and knowledge of D.C. industry lobbying — will be crucial in helping boost the U.S. tourism industry at a pivotal time.

The U.S. Travel Association announced on Wednesday it is appointing industry association veteran Geoff Freeman to be its new president and CEO, replacing Roger Dow.

Freeman will take the helm of the country’s leading travel trade group at a critical time for the industry, as it pushes forward in recovery mode from the pandemic while the potential for a recession looms.

Freeman, who will assume his new roles on September 1, is rejoining U.S. Travel after holding executive positions at the American Gaming Association and the Consumer Brands Association, where he currently serves as the president and CEO. During his first stint at U.S. Travel, he played a critical role in the launch of Brand USA, the country’s national tourism marketing organization.

He replaces outgoing Roger Dow, who announced last year he would retire in July 2022 following 17 years at the helm of U.S. Travel.

“I am eager to get to work on behalf of this incredible industry, which has long held a special place for me,” Freeman said in a statement released by U.S. Travel.

“There are few industries more essential to the nation’s economy, more connected to consumers and more critical to bringing Americans together than the travel industry. I believe U.S. Travel’s talented team can continue to raise the bar, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get started.”