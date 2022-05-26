A humbled Oyo will revisit an IPO at some point but market conditions weren't appropriate.

Oyo, the India budget hotelier and homes business that once saw supercharged growth, has decided to set aside its plans for an IPO in that country because of fear of a subpar valuation, according to a published report.

Bloomberg reported that after discussions with the company’s bankers, the board of the Softbank-backed company decided the timing wasn’t right for a public listing. The company could revisit the proposition next year, the story said.

However, The Times of India reported that Oyo still aims to make its stock market debut “after September,” and has written to India’s regulatory authorities that it plans to submit its updated financials.

The company, according to The Times of India article, hopes that by waiting several months or longer that its business would improve on the back of a travel recovery, and that market conditions would be less volatile.

The India-based budget hotel operator and aggegator filed its IPO paperwork with India regulators in October 2021, proposing a $10 billion to $12 billion valuation, and was looking at a $9 billion valuation three months later in January 2022, but the IPO has been in limbo pending approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Since filing its IPO paperwork in October, several IPO debuts in India have been financially disastrous or come under acute pressure.

Ritesh Agarwal, who founded the company in India in 2013 as a budget hotel booking site and operator, saw the company expand throughout India, Southeast Asia, Europe, China and the U.S. prior to the pandemic. But the company ran into tech and operational problems, which led to pushback from many hotel owners that it contracted with, even before the pandemic, and the company started restructuring in late 2019.

During the pandemic, Oyo, which had acquired property manager @leisuregroup in Amsterdam in 2019, transitioned into a much more homes-heavy company as many hotel relationships fell by the wayside. In July 2021, Oyo disclosed that it would be downgrading its presence in the U.S. and China so the company could focus on India, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Bloomberg stated that Oyo’s decision to scuttle its IPO makes the company “a high-profile casualty from a global downturn in the technology industry. With inflation fears rising, lingering Covid-19 infections and the war in Ukraine, investors have roiled markets and pulled back from risky investments. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has tumbled 26 percent this year.”

Oyo has not publicly confirmed the demise of its IPO.