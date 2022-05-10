Humor can go a long way in driving home an important point, and Prince Harry wasn't above poking fun at himself to emphasize the importance of sustainability.

Prince Harry appears in a TV skit in New Zealand to encourage people to travel more sustainably.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a pre-recorded skit on New Zealand TV with actors Rhys Darby and Dave Fane as part of a campaign for Travalyst, a non-profit organization and partnership Prince Harry founded in 2019 to encourage greener practices in the travel industry.

Prince Harry meets two “rating agents” in the skit who score the sustainability of a 2018 trip he made to New Zealand. “For our campaign, we are encouraging people to flip the script,” he said. “We are always being asked for our feedback on our trips and experiences, but what would happen if our holiday rated us?”

“It’s an important question to ask, and we want all of you to help us answer it.”

Prince Harry said the campaign was inspired by the Maori culture.

“The Maori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and taking better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn,” he said.

Travalyst’s website features a survey asking travelers to find how what rating their trip would give them regarding their sustainability practices. Companies such as TripAdvisor, Skycanner, Visa, and Google are a part of Travalyst, and Google announced last month it was choosing a new method of collecting and displaying flight emissions data developed by Travalyst.