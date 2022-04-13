Skift Take Short-term rentals outshone hotels during the pandemic years in the U.S. accommodation sector. However, the boundaries between hotels and so-called STRs are blurring and it is still to be seen how the two segments will compete to define the market landscape.

Skift Pro and Skift Research subscribers are able to read this exclusive extract from the latest Skift Research report. Get more insights from Skift Research to stay ahead of the industry.

In our Skift Research Global Travel Outlook 2022 report, we presented that 2020 was the most challenging year for the travel industry till date while 2021 will be remembered as the inflection point of the pandemic, with the industry edging up to 70 percent of the pre-pandemic ac