The pandemic transformed so much around how customers interact with brands in the hotel and hospitality space, especially around payments. Today, consumers are seeking digital-first payment solutions that put their guest journey and individual needs front and center.

In this video from Skift Forum Europe, Planet’s chief marketing officer, Rory O’Neill, and vice president, hospitality payments solutions, Manika Singh, speaks with Jeremy Kressman, head of studio, SkiftX, about the current and future landscape of payments in the hotel space and how Planet’s streamlined payment services help create smarter and better guest experiences, while simplifying post-pandemic operational challenges.