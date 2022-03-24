These Startups Want to Digitize the World’s Intercity Buses

Intercity bus travel isn't glamorous. But at least one company will drag this sector online and make piles of money along the way.

The majority of the world’s long-distance trips are done by bus, but the market has remained stubbornly offline in most countries. Yet a handful of companies are dragging the sector, kicking and screaming, online.

New players are helping operators either sell tickets to international travelers, run their businesses more efficiently with software, or both. Activity has increased recently, and here are the highlights:

Bookaway Group , a Tel Aviv-based company that’s an online travel agency but also provides reservation platforms and operational software for intercity bus and ferry operators, this month said that it had acquired Plataforma 10, an online travel agency based in Argentina.

Busbud , a Montreal-based online travel agency for intercity bus tickets and a startup building software for selling intercity coach tickets, in Febraury acquired

MakeMyTrip Group has been investing significantly in its Redbus brand. It has 3,500 active bus operators, including more than 20 state government operators, signed on its platform, offering more than 3 million seats bookable online on any given day.

Redbus MakeMyTrip’s goal is to build “a global distribution system” for intercity bus operators. Its software for operators is widely used in India and the company has been slowly ramping up sales internationally. It claimed that more than 36 million consumers have bought moer than 230 million tickets via Redbus since 2018.

Omio , a Berlin-based online travel agency for multi-modal travel, has been doing the arduous work of accessing the full ticketing content of state and private railway operators, who often use clunky, legacy IT systems. It raised at least $100 million in 2020. It offers transport to and from more than 10 million locations worldwide.

, a Berlin-based online travel agency for multi-modal travel, has been doing the arduous work of accessing the full ticketing content of state and private railway operators, who often use clunky, legacy IT systems. It raised at least $100 million in 2020. It offers transport to and from more than 10 million locations worldwide. Reservamos , a Mexico City-based online travel agency, expanded into a software-as-a-service business for operators in 2020. The software sales have had "amazing growth," the startup said.

, a Mexico City-based online travel agency, expanded into a software-as-a-service business for operators in 2020. The software sales have had “amazing growth,” the startup said. Octobus, an inventory management system for bus operators founded in Ukraine, is being scaled up since last year by well-funded French player BlaBlaCar.

Competition from digital-first, well-funded bus operators such as FlixBus, BlaBlaCar, and Buser has prompted many traditional bus companies to think more seriously about digital innovation.

Ferries are also part of the business model. At Bookaway Group, for example, about 30 percent of sales are for ferries.

The various technology vendors are taking different approaches.

Some act as channel managers, helping bus operators sell tickets in international markets via online travel price-comparison brands such as CheckMyBus and Wanderu and online travel agencies such as Kiwi.com and Klook . In theory, ecommerce brands such as Amazon, Uber, Grab, or Rappi could add intercity bus travel by plugging into the data feeds of these technology middlemen.

Some provide white-labeled customer service for online orders, such as handling cancellations and rebookings.

Some offer actual operational help with planning networks and routes.

Some are just online resellers. For smaller bus companies, it’s not practical to create websites for international markets, especially when it comes to accepting foreign payment methods.

The bus operator market is fragmented in most countries, which has delayed growth.

“If you’re, say, a 50-year-old bus company and you’re embarking on a digital transformation, you want to make sure you have the right partner,,” said co-founder and CEO LP Maurice.

While there will always be more so-called “AvGeeks” obsessing over trains than social media fans of intercity buses, the reality is that for most of the world intercity bus is the most practical and flexible form of long-haul travel.

Buses may become only more important as travelers seek more sustainable ways of traveling than flying. Expect more innovation in this segment.